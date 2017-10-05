WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tillerson denies resignation rumours, pledges loyalty to Trump
Tillerson refused to directly address the damaging allegation in a detailed NBC News report - that he had called Trump a "moron" in front of senior officials.
Tillerson denies resignation rumours, pledges loyalty to Trump
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes a statement to the media at the State Department in Washington, US, October 4, 2017. (Photo Reuters) / Reuters
October 5, 2017

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson firmly denied on Wednesday he had considered resigning from Donald Trump's cabinet and refused to comment on claims he had once called the president a "moron."

Washington's top diplomat held a news conference to respond to a report that he had used insulting language about Trump at a Pentagon meeting in July and that Vice President Mike Pence had persuaded him not to quit.

"There's never been a consideration in my mind to leave," the former oil executive said, from a podium in the Treaty Room of the State Department.

"I serve at the appointment of the president, and I am here for as long as the president feels I can be useful to achieving his objectives."

Tillerson refused to directly address the most damaging allegation in Wednesday's detailed NBC News report – that he had called Trump a "moron" in front of senior officials at a July 20 meeting at the Department of Defense.

Instead, he alleged that unidentified others were spreading malicious rumours to tear down the president's agenda.

"I do not and I will not operate that way," he said, expressing support for the president's foreign policy goals and listing what he sees as the administration's achievements.

He praised his cabinet colleagues and promised, "There's much to be done, and we're just getting started."

Shortly after Tillerson's statement, Trump tweeted, "The @NBCNews story has just been totally refuted by Sec. Tillerson and @VP Pence. It is #FakeNews. They should issue an apology to AMERICA!"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us