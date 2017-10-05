WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladesh to chop down forest as space shrinks for Rohingya camps
Aid workers to put up 150,000 tarpaulin shelters once the trees are felled in four-sq km forest to accommodate growing Rohingya numbers.
Bangladesh to chop down forest as space shrinks for Rohingya camps
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organisations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 14, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

Hard-pressed to find space for a massive influx of Rohingya Muslim refugees, Bangladesh plans to chop down a swathe of forest to extend a tent city sheltering destitute families fleeing ethnic violence in neighbouring Myanmar.

"The government allocated nine sq km (2,000 acres) when the number of refugees was nearly 400,000," Mohammad Shah Kamal, Bangladesh's secretary of disaster management and relief said on Thursday.

"Now that the numbers have gone up by more than 100,000 and people are still coming. So, the government has to allocate four sq km (1,000 acres) of forest land."

Once all the trees are felled, aid workers plan to put up 150,000 tarpaulin shelters in their place.

More than half a million Rohingya have arrived from Myanmar's western state of Rakhine since the end of August in what the UN has called the world's fastest-developing refugee emergency.

The exodus began after Myanmar soldiers responded to Rohingya rebels' attacks on August 25 by launching a brutal crackdown that the UN has denounced as "a textbook case of ethnic cleansing."

On Wednesday, rights group Human Rights Watch blamed Myanmar troops for massacring dozens of villagers in one of the first mass killings leading to current crisis.  

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has rejected all accusations.

Pressure on environment

But it has left Bangladesh and international humanitarian organisations counting the cost as they race to provide life-saving food, water and medical care for the displaced Rohingya.

Simply finding enough empty ground to accommodate the refugees is a huge problem.

The pressure on the land is creating another conflict, this time environmental rather than ethnic.

Last month, wild elephants trampled two refugees to death last month as officials said more tragic encounters between animals and people appears inevitable as more forest is destroyed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us