WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kenyan debtors struggle to retain assets amid economic slowdown
More and more Kenyans are unable to meet their financial obligations in face of slowing economy which has led to their assets being seized by the aggressive lenders.
Kenyan debtors struggle to retain assets amid economic slowdown
A severe drought earlier this year, a bank lending slowdown and prolonged political uncertainty has taken its toll on Kenya's economy. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
October 5, 2017

Kenyan borrowers struggle to retain their assets as the country’s economy slows while repossessions and auctions pick up.    

A severe drought earlier this year, reluctance of banks to give fresh loans and a prolonged political uncertainty are creating a growing pool of distressed borrowers whose assets are being seized by newly aggressive lenders in the east African powerhouse.

George Muiruri, managing director of Leakey’s auctioneers, says they are holding 10 auctions a month, up from about four a year ago.

Muiruri auctions vehicles ranging from luxury cars to battered workhorses once owned by painstakingly-built small businesses.

“We have seen an upsurge of attachments and this is mainly because of the economic factors and the economy of this country is a bit slow and therefore people are not able to meet their financial obligations,” says Muiruri.

TRT World’s Christine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us