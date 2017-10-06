WORLD
Kim Jong-un is a rational politician, CIA's Korea expert says
Top official at CIA's Korea Mission Center says Kim's focus is to stay in power.
Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, says Kim "wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed". September 10, 2017. (Reuters) / Reuters
October 6, 2017

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is a rational politician and the US needs to understand that to deal with the nuclear-armed country, according to a top Central Intelligence Agency Korea expert.

"Beyond the bluster, Kim Jong-un is a rational actor," said Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA's Korea Mission Center, on Wednesday. 

"We have a tendency in this country to underestimate his conservatism." 

"He wants to rule for a long time and die in his own bed," Lee said at a conference on the CIA at George Washington University. 

US politicians including President Donald Trump have repeatedly painted Pyongyang's strongman as irrational and "crazy."

But Lee said Kim's focus is to stay in power, as shown by the brutal murder in Malaysia in February of his half brother Kim Jong-Nam, which has been blamed on Pyongyang agents.

"All politics is local," he said of the North Korean milieu.

The country's long history of being surrounded by greater powers, too, means that the country is constantly on the defensive, and its leaders play that up. 

"North Korea is a political organism that thrives on confrontation," Lee said.

But Kim's fierce defense of his position and his combativeness against Washington does not mean he will act irrationally now that he has the capacity to fire a nuclear tipped missile at the United States.

"Waking up and deciding to nuke Los Angeles is not in his interest to survive," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
