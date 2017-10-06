Palestinian factions took an important step toward reconciliation this week, as the Palestinian national unity government started to take over the administration of the Gaza Strip from the Hamas movement.

But there is still some way to go before the economy recovers and livelihood improves in the coastal enclave.

The local economy and people's livelihood in Gaza have long been deteriorating due to the years of blockade by Israel.

Data shows some 110 million liters of domestic and industrial wastewater is released into the Mediterranean Sea every day and three-fourths of the land and water have been contaminated in the coastal area.

Water shortage is a result of the pollution. Local residents have to carry their buckets to the water station every morning for desalinated sea water.

Yet, according to statistics from the United Nations, 90 percent of such water is not safe for drinking.

Hamas established an administrative committee in the Gaza Strip in March this year, hoping to further tighten control on the area. Then Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asked Israel to reduce the power supply to Gaza and cut off 40 percent of the power supply to the area.

The only power plant in the Gaza Strip shut down in mid-April after exhausting its backup fuel, resulting in the drop of daily power supply from six to four or even two hours each day.

The shortages have worsened the already hard daily life and impacted medical institutions.

The local health department said over half of 13 hospitals in the area have a shortage of backup generator fuel, and many surgeries have to be postponed.

When night comes, vehicle lights seem to be the only source of illumination on the street in the Gaza Strip.

It is hoped that the 10-year crisis would be eased when the Palestinian groups unify.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee has more on the story.