WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rohingya children face hunger, disease in Bangladesh camps
UNICEF says almost 60 percent of all new arrivals in Bangladesh from Myanmar are children, many of them at risk of malnutrition.
Rohingya children face hunger, disease in Bangladesh camps
Children make up the bulk of new arrivals to Bangladesh and are most vulnerable to the paucity of food, with 145,500 infants under five needing urgent intervention to stave off malnutrition, aid agencies say. (Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Nearly a quarter of a million Rohingya refugee children in Bangladesh are in an extremely vulnerable condition, many of them at risk of malnutrition, global aid workers say.

Almost 60 percent of all new arrivals in Bangladesh from Myanmar are children, most of them suffering from mental trauma and a large number of them separated from their parents and close relatives, Chief of Communications for UNICEF in Bangladesh, Jean-Jacques Simon said.

Clean water, shelters, hygiene and sanitation are the top priorities for charity organisations as they prepare for the upcoming cyclones.

The speed and scale of the exodus from Myanmar – one of the worst refugee crises in decades – has left hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas living in dire conditions. UN and aid agencies are scrambling to give people shelter and prevent an outbreak of disease.

TRT World'sTom Fredericks reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us