The world's biggest football tournament, the FIFA World Cup, kicks off next year in Russia.

So far, nine countries have already qualified, while regions from around the world continue pushing hard to qualify for this prestigious tournament.

Tournament favourites Brazil and other big teams like England and Germany have already booked their place.

Qualifying rounds will be played around the world across FIFA's different regions over the next two weekends.

The tournament begins on June 14, 2018 and ends on July 15, 2018.