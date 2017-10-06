WORLD
2 MIN READ
Vatican Cardinal to return to court in 2018 for sexual assault hearing
Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Catholic official to face sex offence charges, was jeered as he appeared in an Australian court.
Vatican Cardinal to return to court in 2018 for sexual assault hearing
Pell, 76, a top adviser to Pope Francis, did not speak as he was escorted to and from Melbourne Magistrates' Court by police through a group of media, protesters and supporters. (Reuters) / Reuters
October 6, 2017

Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell will face a court hearing in Australia next year to answer what police have described as "historical sexual offences", a magistrate said on Friday, the most senior Roman Catholic official to face such accusations.

Pell, 76, a top adviser to Pope Francis, did not speak as he was escorted to and from the Melbourne Magistrates' Court by police through a group of media, protesters and supporters. He was not required to enter a plea.

Australian police said in June, Pell had been summoned to appear on charges of "historical sexual offences" from multiple complainants. Details of the charges have not been made public.

Pell's lawyers have said at a previous hearing he will plead not guilty to all charges. He is not required to enter a formal plea until a magistrate determines whether there is cause for a full trial.

At a 20-minute hearing on Friday, a magistrate said the matter should return on March 5 for a committal hearing to determine whether it should proceed to a full trial.

The magistrate set aside four weeks for the committal hearing.

Pell is on a leave of absence from his Vatican role as Francis' economy minister, which he started in 2014. The pontiff has said he will not comment on the case until it is over. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us