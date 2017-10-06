WORLD
3 MIN READ
Catalan crisis poses new challenge for battered EU
With separatist movements affecting states across the continent, EU members were reluctant to get involved in the Catalan issue.
Catalan crisis poses new challenge for battered EU
A Catalan pro independence flag and a European Union flag are waved in front of the President of Democratic Convergence of Catalonia Artur Mas, center in front of supporters in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday September 27, 2015. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Catalonia's independence stand-off with Spain risks deepening the European Union's woes just as it was beginning to contemplate the end of the Brexit and migrant crises and a bright new future for the bloc.

Only days ago EU leaders held a summit to declare they were plotting a new course together, while European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker proclaimed recently "the wind is back in Europe's sails" after being buffeted by the eurosceptism that drove Britain's shock vote to leave.

But the escalating crisis over Catalonia's hotly contested independence referendum on Sunday, banned by Spain and marred by violence, has left the EU floundering in the shoals again.

TRT World'sJack Parrock reports.

The Catalonia crisis has trapped the EU between the rock of its principle of non-interference in member states' internal affairs, and the hard place of its role as a champion of democracy and freedom of expression.

The European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, on Monday broke weeks of virtual silence on the subject, after scores were hurt in clashes at Sunday's vote in Catalonia, to say the referendum was "not legal" under Spanish law and was an "internal matter" for Madrid.

While the EU has called for dialogue, it has ruled out taking any mediation role itself.

The response from Brussels after the dramatic scenes of violence in Barcelona, including riot police dragging voters from polling stations, even has prompted accusations of hypocrisy.

With separatist movements affecting states across the continent, from Scotland, to Flanders in Belgium, and the Basque country of Spain, EU members were reluctant to get involved in the Catalan issue.

Aside from Belgium, where Flemish nationalists are an important player in the ruling coalition, and Slovenia, born of secession from the former Yugoslavia, EU capitals have lined up to support Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, fearful of a chain reaction of secessionism.

"If today you let Spain break up with Catalonia, a domino effect will follow across the continent. Instead of a Europe of 27 we will have a non-Europe of mini-states," warned Esteban Gonzalez Pons, an MEP from Rajoy's Popular Party.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us