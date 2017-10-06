WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thirteen Chinese fishermen die in boat collision off Japan
The incident occurred in the international waters off Japan where a Chinese boat collided with a Hong Kong oil tanker. All 21 crew members aboard the Hong Kong ship were safe.
Thirteen Chinese fishermen die in boat collision off Japan
The Chinese vessel, the 290-ton “Lurong Yuanyu 378", had 16 Chinese-national crew members in total. (Reuters/archives)
By Staff Reporter
October 6, 2017

Thirteen Chinese fishermen died after their boat collided with a Hong Kong oil tanker in international waters off Japan, state media Xinhua reported on Friday.

Three people were found alive after Thursday’s collision. It was not known if there was any damage to the tanker or what caused the accident.

The Chinese vessel, the 290-tonne “Lurong Yuanyu 378", had 16 Chinese-national crew members in total.

The two vessels collided 400 kilometres north of the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, east of North Korea, Xinhua reported.

The identities of the victims have not yet been confirmed, it said.

The 290-tonne Chinese fishing vessel Lurong Yuanyu 378 had 16 people on board, according to the South China Morning Post.

All 21 crew members aboard the 63,294-tonne Hong Kong ship, Bright Oil Lucky, were safe, it said.

 Japan had deployed three patrol boats to search for the missing crew, after responding to a plea for help from their Chinese counterparts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us