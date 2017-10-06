WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 79 civilians killed by Russian and regime air strikes in Syria
Deaths happened in Deir Ezzor in past 48 hours, but Russia says strikes were targeted at Daesh strongholds in Al Mayadeen.
At least 79 civilians killed by Russian and regime air strikes in Syria
Russian Defence Ministry said that two Russian submarines in the Mediterranean fired 10 cruise missiles Thursday at Daesh positions outside the eastern Syrian town of Mayadeen, one of the last major Daesh strongholds in the country. October 5, 2017. / AP
October 6, 2017

At least 79 civilians were killed in Deir Ezzor over the last 48 hours by air strikes.

Activist Ahed Sileybi said Russia and Syrian regime war planes carried out intensive air strikes in Deir Ezzor, adding that tens of civilians were injured.

Siheybi said the war planes targeted those civilians who were trying to flee Daesh-held areas through one of the humanitarian corridors across Euphrates river near Daesh-held Al Mayadeen city.

Russian air strikes had killed at least 14 civilians as they were crossing the Euphrates river, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Friday.

"They were crossing the river on makeshift rafts in a village south of Mayadeen," SOHR director Rami Abdel Rahman said, adding that three children were among those killed overnight.

Russia has in recent days intensified its air raids in support of Syrian regime forces battling militants across the country.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us