It is a source of Balkan rivalry with one unique scent: the wood-fire roasting of peppers wafting through towns and villages each autumn as families prepare the region's best-loved relish.

Slathered on bread, nibbled with cheese or served alongside meat dishes, "ajvar" has for generations filled the shelves of winter pantries - and the rich spread's production is a matter of no little pride.

Making ajvar begins with this juicy fruit, which is then roasted and peeled, minced or chopped and simmered with sunflower oil, giving the relish its deep rusty colour.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.