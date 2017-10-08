WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey welcomes US decision to lift 20-year sanctions on Sudan
Turkish Foreign Ministry says that the revocation will have a positive impact on peace, stability and welfare in the region.
Turkey welcomes US decision to lift 20-year sanctions on Sudan
Students line up outside a classroom with a map of Africa on its wall, in Yei, in southern South Sudan on Nov. 15, 2016. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 8, 2017

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday welcomed the revocation of  the US economic sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The ministry said in a statement that Turkey “welcomes this development that constitutes a turning point in US-Sudanese bilateral relations.”

“We believe that the revocation of the sanctions on Sudan will positively reflect on peace, stability and welfare in Sub-Saharan Africa, ” it added.

The statement also said Turkey appreciates all sides that contributed to the outcome and “Turkey stands ready to contribute to the normalisation process of the US - Sudanese relations to the best of its ability”.

The US lifted long-standing sanctions against Sudan on Friday, saying it had made progress in meeting Washington’s demands, including cooperation on counter-terrorism, working to resolve internal conflicts and allowing more humanitarian aid into Darfur and other rebellious border areas.

However, Sudan will stay on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism - alongside Iran and Syria - which carries a ban on weapons sales and restrictions on US aid, US officials said.

20 years under US sanctions

The United States first imposed sanctions on Sudan in 1997, including a trade embargo and blocking government assets, for human rights violations and terrorism concerns. 

Washington layered on more sanctions in 2006 for what it said was complicity in the violence in Sudan’s Darfur region.

US officials have said that sanctions relief, which will unfreeze Sudanese government assets, could benefit a range of businesses in Sudan, including its key energy sector.

The economy has been reeling since South Sudan, which holds three-quarters of former Sudan's oil wells, seceded in 2011.

Last month, the US administration removed Sudan also from the list of countries whose citizens are subject to travel restrictions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us