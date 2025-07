Whether playing traditional folk music or popular songs, street artists and performers are brightening up the streets of the Algerian capital.

The 70's and 80's was a vibrant era for street musicians in Algiers but it died out, as until recently, many had to evade the police to perform.

Now artists have permission to play on the street, and they offer passersby a break from daily life.

TRT World's Gladys Njoroge Morgan has more.