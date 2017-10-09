The US economist Richard Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize for his contributions in the field of behavioural economics, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on Monday.

Thaler won the award for showing how human traits affect supposedly rational markets. He brought to prominence the idea of “nudge” economics, where humans are subtly guided toward beneficial behaviors without heavy-handed compulsion, the theme of a 2008 book he co-wrote, which caught the eye of policymakers around the world.

"In total, Thaler's contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making," the award-giving body said on announcing the $1.1 million (9 million Swedish crown) prize.

In his award citation, the Academy said his research explored the consequences of limited rationality, social preferences, and lack of self-control.

"His empirical findings ... had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy."