Benghazi’s commercial port has officially reopened after a three-year closure.

The port was shut in 2014 when armed movements, including Daesh militants, occupied the North African country's second city.

They were expelled by forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar earlier this year, who backs a rival administration to the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

The so-called provisional government based in Tobruk led the reopening ceremony.

“Today we will see the entry of the first ship to Benghazi's port — which is coming from Tobruk port — and God willing it will be a good start for Benghazi and for Libya,” Benghazi port spokesman, Muftaa al Shaheeby said.

Residents hope that this time, the ports reopening is permanent.

TRT World's Mark Gay reports.