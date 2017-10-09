WORLD
1 MIN READ
Libya's Benghazi port reopens after three years
For Libyans, the port is not only a lifeline to trade and energy exports but a sign of Benghazi's revival.
Libya's Benghazi port reopens after three years
A ceremony was held to mark the re-opening of the port on October 1, 2017. (AFP) / AFP
October 9, 2017

Benghazi’s commercial port has officially reopened after a three-year closure.

The port was shut in 2014 when armed movements, including Daesh militants, occupied the North African country's second city.

They were expelled by forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar earlier this year, who backs a rival administration to the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

The so-called provisional government based in Tobruk led the reopening ceremony. 

“Today we will see the entry of the first ship to Benghazi's port — which is coming from Tobruk port — and God willing it will be a good start for Benghazi and for Libya,”  Benghazi port spokesman, Muftaa al Shaheeby said. 

Residents hope that this time, the ports reopening is permanent. 

TRT World's Mark Gay reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us