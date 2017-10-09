The Spanish province of Catalonia, which provides 19 percent of Spain’s gross domestic product, is expected to declare some form of independence, despite vehement opposition from the Spanish government.

Political tensions are already high, but the regional government in Catalonia is also facing financial as well as political hurdles.

As TRT World’sFrancis Collings reports from Barcelona, the economic fallout is already taking effect as some major companies relocate out of the region.