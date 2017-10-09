POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey's amputee football team wins European championship
Turkey wins the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) championship after beating England 2-1 in the final held at Istanbul's Vodafone Park arena.
Turkey's amputee football team wins European championship
Amputee football games last 50 minutes, i.e. two halves of 25 minutes. / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2017

Turkey's national amputee football team defeated England 2-1 Monday evening in Istanbul's Vodafone Park to become European champions. 

An emotional evening in Besiktas's home stadium proved to be a title night for a Turkish amputee football team that scored the winning goal in injury time to claim the European Amputee Football Federation (EAFF) championship. 

Turkey led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal in the 25th minute by Omer Guleryuz.  

Although the dominant display from the Turkish team continued until the final minute, England's Ray Westbrook still managed to tie the game in the 50th minute. 

However, Turkish team captain Osman Cakmak scored two minutes later to give Turkey the title. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Turkish amputee team on Twitter. "I congratulate our national amputee football team for becoming European champions by beating England. Turkey is proud of you!" he said.

Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us