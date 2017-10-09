WORLD
Trump hands Congress immigration wish list
President Trump says he will deport "dreamers" unless Congress includes a raft of strict immigration measures in new legislation.
Last month President Donald Trump ended the Obama-era DACA programme that allowed nearly 800,000 illegal immigrants brought to the US as children - known as Dreamers - to stay. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 9, 2017

In the US, the Trump administration has given Congress six months to come up with a new immigration plan, but Democrats have already said they're unhappy with Trump's latest proposal.

The two top Democrats in the Senate said in a statement that the president’s proposal failed to represent any attempt at compromise.

"We told the president at our meeting that we were open to reasonable border security measures alongside the DREAM Act, but this list goes so far beyond what is reasonable. This proposal fails to represent any attempt at compromise. The list includes the wall, which was explicitly ruled out of the negotiations," Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi said.

TRT World’sKate Fisher reports with more from Washington.

