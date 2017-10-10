WORLD
1 MIN READ
This Syrian artist turns bullet casings into works of art
Abu Ali uses spent casings to make toys for children in Douma province and to keep Syrians' suffering in the spotlight.
This Syrian artist turns bullet casings into works of art
A Syrian man holds bullets he picked from a wall in a damaged house in the town of Atareb outskirts of Aleppo, Syria, August 5, 2012. (File Photo AP) / AP
October 10, 2017

Abu Ali is an artist in Syria's war-torn Douma province near the capital. He turns shell and bullet casings into toys for children, teaching them a new craft in the process.

"It's really a catastrophe here and I make this art to draw the international community's attention to the suffering of my people," he says.

Abu Ali was an interior designer before the war, but he's now jobless. His days are spent searching for art materials in the wreckage of his besieged hometown.

His first project was a candle holder, created as a sign of peace after the war claimed his daughter’s life.

TRT World’sDenee Savoia has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us