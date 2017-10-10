TÜRKİYE
Turkey will retry CHP opposition lawmaker jailed for security leak
An appeals court annulled the 25-year sentence of opposition lawmaker Enis Berberoglu, ordering a retrial. But it said he should remain in custody pending the new hearing.
Enis Berberoglu a legislator form the Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, (CHP), was found guilty by a court in Istanbul Wednesday, June 14, 2017, for revealing state secrets .(AA) / AA
October 10, 2017

Turkey will retry a lawmaker from the main opposition party after a court annulled his 25-year prison sentence for revealing state secrets.

The lawmaker, Enis Berberoglu, is a deputy for the Republican People’s Party (CHP).   

He was sentenced to 25 years jail in June for passing images and video to the Cumhuriyet newspaper related to  National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) trucks en route to Syria in January 2014. 

An appeals court ordered Berberoglu's retrial, but said he should remain in prison pending the new hearing.   

He is the first CHP deputy to be imprisoned in recent years.   

The chairman of the CHP, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and other supporters of Berberoglu marched the 425 kilometres (265 miles) from the capital Ankara to Istanbul in July, to protest his sentencing.

The case has been forwarded to Istanbul’s 14th Heavy Penal Court for review. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
