Liberia’s democratic transition of power in 73 years begins on Tuesday.

But the election itself is a symbolic victory for a country that has overcome devastating civil strife in its recent past.

Results are out in two days as about 2.8 million registered voters head to the polls. But a final confirmation is released on October 25.

Here's more:

1. The candidates are an unlikely bunch

President Ellen John Sirleaf will step down and hand over power next January. It’s the first time in 73 years that the country has had one democratically elected leader hand over power to another.

The candidates themselves are unusual. The incumbent vice-president will face down MacDella Cooper, a former model-turned-humanitarian – and she’s also the sole female candidate.

George Weah, an internationally renowned footballer best known for winning FIFA’s World Player of the year in 1996 is in the running after a failed 2005 leadership bid.

A millionaire Coca-Cola executive, Alexander Cummings has thrown his hat into the ring. He ran his campaign on a corruption-free platform.

Johnson – a warlord-turned-evangelical preacher – is the most notorious name among 2017's 20 candidates. He was filmed drinking beer during the murder of former president Samuel Doe in 1990.

Voters will also elect 73 legislators to the House of Representatives, and all will serve six-year terms.

2. Sirleaf is a darling of the West. But critics see it differently

Sirleaf is no ordinary leader. She served two six-year terms in power – the constitutionally mandated limit.

She was the first woman elected president of an African country and won a Nobel Peace Prize for her non-violent struggle for the safety of women.

At the time, she was widely commended for maintaining peace following devastating civil wars.

But despite her reputation, many Liberians say that she failed to stamp out the graft and nepotism that have held the country back.

Critics also accuse Sirleaf of failing to improve ordinary Liberians' lives and being overly preoccupied with her image abroad in a nation heavily dependent on foreign aid to provide basic services.

Liberians say that while they are thankful for the era of peace ushered in by Sirleaf, they are excited about the prospect of change.

Her legacy matters both for the symbolism of her victory and because her vice president for both terms, Joseph Boakai, is a front-runner this year. He will be judged on his record in her government.

3. A football icon, George Weah is a hit with the young

The biggest crowds, packed with young men, are usually reserved for an unlikely combination: that of footballing superstar-turned-politician George Weah and his running mate Jewel Howard-Taylor, the ex-wife of Liberian warlord Charles Taylor.

After running unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2005, when he was defeated by Sirleaf, Weah says he has "gained experience" since founding his own political party in 2004 and becoming a senator in 2014.

Critics accuse Weah of having too vague a political platform and of long absences from the senate since being elected, but he is adored by the nation's youth and seen as a positive symbol of Liberia abroad.

4. Liberia has overcome a troubled recent history

The West African country has suffered two back-to-back civil wars (1989-2003), during which a quarter of a million people or eight percent of the population was killed.

These wars were fought by drugged child soldiers and lead by bloodthirsty warlords.

“Between 61.4 and 77.4 percent of women and girls were raped during the conflict”, a World Health Organization reported, with 80 percent of victims under the age of 18.

It survived another crisis three years ago with an outbreak of the Ebola virus that affected nearly 11,000 Liberians and overwhelmed its health services in the process.

5. But it still has a long way to go

Liberia has enjoyed a remarkable recovery since the war, with a leap in GDP to $2.1 billion last year up from just $550 million the year Sirleaf Johnson took office. However, it remains the fourth-poorest country in the world.

Every candidate has asserted that they know how to steady Liberia's stuttering economy. But the nation remain stubbornly reliant on foreign assistance despite significant endowments of iron ore, rubber and palm oil.

The wars and Ebola crisis has stunted growth and residents complain that corruption from officials and poor public services is rife.

6. Candidates are wooing voters with freebies

Liberia’s electoral culture has long been one where candidates have handed out gifts – that range from food to cash to clothes – to the electorate while campaigning.

Voters have taken advantage of that system, attempting to squeeze as much as they can out of candidates before the election season ends.

7. Many voters are first timers

Just over a fifth of the 2.1 million people registered for this election are aged 18 to 22, according to official figures.

Young voters are concerned with unemployment and the state of the nation's higher education system, several candidates have said, with soft drinks millionaire candidate Alexander Cummings promising to overhaul vocational education.

Weah, a symbol of Liberian grit and talent on the football field, remains a revered figure among the nation's young people though, and has also put education and job creation at the centre of his platform.