At least 10 dead, thousands evacuated as massive wildfires hit California
More than a dozen wildfires fueled by powerful winds swept through California, destroying at least 1,500 homes and businesses and forcing the evacuation of 20,000 people.
Firefighters assess the scene as a house burns in the Napa wine region of California on October 9, 2017. (Photo AFP) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2017

Wildfires raging in the western US state of California on Monday forced the evacuation of more than 20,000 people, officials said, with 10 people so far killed in the blazes.

At least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings were destroyed as the state declared an emergency in three counties ravaged by fires.

Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties are covered by Governor Jerry Brown's order.

The counties are north of San Francisco Bay.

California's fire service said about 20,000 hectares (49,000 acres) have been ravaged by the major infernos in those counties which are famed for their production of wine.

More than a dozen fires are burning in total.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

Forest fires are common in the western United States during dry, hot summer months, and can be further fanned by windy conditions.

Last month, a massive fire described as the biggest in the history of Los Angeles forced hundreds to evacuate their homes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
