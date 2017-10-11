WORLD
4 MIN READ
Trump challenges Tillerson to compare IQ tests
Trump issued the challenge in an interview with Forbes magazine, when asked about reports that Tillerson called him a "moron" after a classified briefing this summer. The White House and the State Department suggested the president was "joking".
Trump challenges Tillerson to compare IQ tests
The White House and the State Department suggested that the president was simply trying to make light of what they describe as inaccurate reports of tension between Trump and Tillerson. (AP) / AP
October 11, 2017

Donald Trump's feud with top diplomat Rex Tillerson burst back into the open on Tuesday, after the US president joked that he and his secretary of state should compare IQ scores.

Having loudly dismissed reports that Tillerson had once called him a "moron," Trump refused to let the controversy go, renewing questions about Tillerson's future.

In an interview with Forbes magazine, Trump was asked about last week's report that Tillerson had insulted him behind his back – a story that both had already denied.

"I think it's fake news," Trump said, before allowing, "But if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win."

The interview was published hours before the two men met in the White House for talks on Iran, Turkey and North Korea and then lunch with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Ahead of the sit-down, Trump had insisted he still had confidence in the secretary of state, saying, "I did not undercut anybody. I don't believe in undercutting people."

But White House insiders say that Tillerson's refusal to personally deny an NBC News report that he labelled Trump a "moron" after a July meeting had only deepened the rift.

President 'allowed to joke'

After the meetings, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted there was no rift between the men – and that Trump does not think Tillerson is not intelligent.

"The president certainly never implied that the secretary of state was not incredibly intelligent. He made a joke, nothing more than that," Sanders insisted. 

"He has full confidence in the secretary of state. They had a great visit earlier today. And they are working hand in hand to move the president's agenda forward."

The State Department also suggested that the president was simply trying to make light of what they describe as inaccurate reports of tension.

Since the alleged insult was reported, White House chief of staff John Kelly has been struggling to keep a lid on the crisis, and on renewed rumours of Tillerson's departure.

But that effort that has been consistently thwarted by Trump's tweets and barbed remarks.

Last week, before the report of the insult was published, Trump took to Twitter to accuse the former ExxonMobil CEO of "wasting his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea.

The rebuke revived rumours that Tillerson is unhappy at his post, but he insists he has no intention of resigning.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us