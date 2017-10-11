TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Syrian film-maker stabbed in Istanbul
Acclaimed film-maker Muhammad Bayazid was critically wounded as he arrived at a meeting with investors wanting to allegedly support his latest film – a film about Syrian prisons.
Syrian film-maker stabbed in Istanbul
Film maker Muhammad Bayazid (right) was stabbed in Istanbul after releasing the trailer to his latest film about prison life in Syria. (LightArt Productions) / TRTWorld
October 11, 2017

An award-winning Syrian film-maker was stabbed in Istanbul on Tuesday night.

According to a witness, Muhammad Bayazid was attacked as he arrived at meeting of potential investors in his latest project.

Cinematographer and friend Salama Abdo said that he and Bayazid were assaulted, and that Bayazid was stabbed in the abdomen twice.

Police have yet to comment on the incident. But according to Abdo, police had taken statements from him and were investigating.

“A short time ago me and my friend, the director Muhammad Bayazid, were victims of an assassination attempt in Istanbul. Muhammad was stabbed in his chest, piercing his body on both sides. I called the ambulance, and he is now in the ICU,” Abdo said.

Bayazid, who is based in the US state of Virginia where he runs LightArt Productions, was in Istanbul to promote his latest film Al Nafaq (The Tunnel). He had been attending the Al Sharq Forum to promote his film.

The Al Sharq Forum is an independent network that was set up to develop long-term strategies for political development, social justice and economic prosperity of the people of the Middle East.

The feature film covers the true story of a Syrian-American man imprisoned in Tadmur, Syria, and the torture he endured. The film's trailer debuted at the Al Sharq Forum over the weekend. 

Bayazid’s wife, Sama Safi, confirmed the attack on social media, writing, “Someone attempted to kill him by stabbing him and he's now in hospital. I pray for one of the strongest men, who is so precious and dear to me, Muhammad, to have patience and strength and for his health to improve.”

Motive for attack unclear

Bayazid had apparently received a call from an investor wanting to fund his latest project. As he and Abdo arrived at the meeting place on Tuesday evening, they were attacked.

The two are among a number of high-profile Syrians who have been assaulted in Turkey in recent years.

Last month anti-Assad activist Orouba Barakat, 60, and her 23-year old journalist daughter Halla were stabbed to death in their Istanbul apartment. Police have arrested a distant relative, Ahmad Barakat, for the crime.

In June last year, Syrian journalist Ahmed Abdulkader, who campaigned against Daesh, was shot and critically wounded in the southeastern Turkish town of Sanliurfa. He was one of the founders of “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently”, a campaign group against the radical militants.

In the wake of the latest attack, tributes poured in for the film-maker on social media. A crowd-funding campaign was started by Omar Suleiman to raise funds for Bayazid's medical expenses.

Suleiman was directed by Bayazid on the mini-series Inspiration – a series about the challenges Muslim youth face in the US. Bayazid and his wife have also been widely interviewed for their work. Last year the two appeared on theTRT World programme Showcase.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us