An award-winning Syrian film-maker was stabbed in Istanbul on Tuesday night.

According to a witness, Muhammad Bayazid was attacked as he arrived at meeting of potential investors in his latest project.

Cinematographer and friend Salama Abdo said that he and Bayazid were assaulted, and that Bayazid was stabbed in the abdomen twice.

Police have yet to comment on the incident. But according to Abdo, police had taken statements from him and were investigating.

“A short time ago me and my friend, the director Muhammad Bayazid, were victims of an assassination attempt in Istanbul. Muhammad was stabbed in his chest, piercing his body on both sides. I called the ambulance, and he is now in the ICU,” Abdo said.

Bayazid, who is based in the US state of Virginia where he runs LightArt Productions , was in Istanbul to promote his latest film Al Nafaq (The Tunnel) . He had been attending the Al Sharq Forum to promote his film.

The Al Sharq Forum is an independent network that was set up to develop long-term strategies for political development, social justice and economic prosperity of the people of the Middle East.

The feature film covers the true story of a Syrian-American man imprisoned in Tadmur, Syria, and the torture he endured. The film's trailer debuted at the Al Sharq Forum over the weekend.

Bayazid’s wife, Sama Safi, confirmed the attack on social media, writing, “Someone attempted to kill him by stabbing him and he's now in hospital. I pray for one of the strongest men, who is so precious and dear to me, Muhammad, to have patience and strength and for his health to improve.”

Motive for attack unclear

Bayazid had apparently received a call from an investor wanting to fund his latest project. As he and Abdo arrived at the meeting place on Tuesday evening, they were attacked.

The two are among a number of high-profile Syrians who have been assaulted in Turkey in recent years.

Last month anti-Assad activist Orouba Barakat, 60, and her 23-year old journalist daughter Halla were stabbed to death in their Istanbul apartment. Police have arrested a distant relative, Ahmad Barakat, for the crime.

In June last year, Syrian journalist Ahmed Abdulkader, who campaigned against Daesh, was shot and critically wounded in the southeastern Turkish town of Sanliurfa. He was one of the founders of “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently”, a campaign group against the radical militants.

In the wake of the latest attack, tributes poured in for the film-maker on social media. A crowd-funding campaign was started by Omar Suleiman to raise funds for Bayazid's medical expenses.

Suleiman was directed by Bayazid on the mini-series Inspiration – a series about the challenges Muslim youth face in the US. Bayazid and his wife have also been widely interviewed for their work. Last year the two appeared on theTRT World programme Showcase.