Iraq issued arrest warrants on Wednesday for the chairman of its Kurdish Regional Government's referendum commission and two aides after a banned September 25 vote that delivered huge support for the autonomous region's independence.

The referendum in KRG-controlled regions have raised fears of broader conflict, as it was also opposed by neighbouring Turkey and Iran. They also cited concerns that it would weaken the US-backed campaign against Daesh.

A spokesman for Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council said the warrants for Hendreen Mohammed and his aides were issued by a Baghdad court for "violating a valid (Iraqi) court ruling which considered the independence vote invalid."

A justice ministry official in the KRG dismissed the Baghdad court decision as "politically motivated" and said the KRG's own judiciary was independent from Baghdad and did not recognise its legal rulings.

It was not known how Baghdad could carry out the arrest warrants as forces of the central government have no powers in KRG territory.

Baghdad is also seeking to impose control over KRG-based mobile phone operators and move their headquarters to the capital to raise pressure on KRG authorities.

The Iraqi central government has taken punitive measures over the independence vote, imposing sanctions on banks operating in the KRG and banning international flights into the region.

The KRG's referendum was deemed as non-binding and unconstitutional by the Iraqi parliament. Despite warnings and criticisms from the central Iraqi government, neighbouring regional and international countries, and international organisations, the regional government held the referendum on independence on Monday, September 25, resulting in an overwhelming "yes."