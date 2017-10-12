POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Liverpool to host undefeated Manchester United in North-West derby
While in-form United hope to mount a challenge for their first English title since 2013, Liverpool, already seven points behind their second-placed rivals, are battling to stay relevant after an inconsistent start.
Liverpool to host undefeated Manchester United in North-West derby
Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, second from right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with teammates during the game against Newcastle United during the English Premier League soccer match at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2017

Jose Mourinho's unbeaten Manchester United face the biggest test yet of their title credentials when they visit Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday – a fixture that always has a little extra spice.

United are second in the Premier League, level on 19 points with neighbours Manchester City, but so far Mourinho's side have yet to face any of last season's top five.

Six wins from their opening seven games, with 21 goals scored and only two conceded, have raised expectations at Old Trafford, but the coming weeks should give a stronger indication of just how ready United are for a real push for the title.

Spurs visit Old Trafford on October 28 and then a week later United travel to Stamford Bridge to take on defending champions Chelsea, Mourinho's former club.

The North West derby has always had an extra edge and even though the lack of local players for both clubs could take away some of the needle from the game, the passion from the stands continues to create a special atmosphere.

"Anfield away is the ultimate test, mentally and physically with the intensity," former United captain Gary Neville told Sky Sports.

"There’s obviously less homegrown talent but the atmosphere will be brilliant and it is a game which you dare not lose as a player."

Particular focus will be on United's $98 million Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who has been in prolific form, scoring in 12 of his last 13 games for club and country.

The powerful forward joined United from Everton during the close-season and has been an instant success – but there are still some who question whether he can be just as effective against better opponents.

While Lukaku – and United – will want to prove that they are the real deal, Liverpool badly need to kick-start their campaign after a shaky beginning.

Juergen Klopp's side have taken just five points from their last four games, leaving them seven points behind the Manchester clubs.

The exciting attacking talent in the team, despite the loss to injury of Sadio Mane who is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, should test the United defence that has had a relatively comfortable campaign so far.

Former Liverpool striker and manager Kenny Dalglish expects Mourinho to protect his defence with a cautious approach, similar to how they played in last season's 1-1 draw on Merseyside.

"Last year, when United came to Liverpool, Jose Mourinho parked the bus. But it wasn’t just the one bus, I think it was a couple of double deckers he put there," said Dalglish.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us