WORLD
2 MIN READ
Seven years after devastating earthquake, Haitians find little relief
Nearly 40,000 people live in camps built in the aftermath of 2010's devastating earthquake, and the camps are getting more populated day by day even though they have little water and electricity.
Seven years after devastating earthquake, Haitians find little relief
A woman looks out from her vendor's stall where she sells milk, charcoal, oil and rice in the Delmas tent camp set up seven years ago for people displaced by the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2017

A magnitude-7 earthquake struck Haiti in 2010, claiming at least 200,000 lives, displacing more than 1.5 million people and affecting more than 80 percent of rural housing. A large number of cities that crumbled to the ground have never been rebuilt. 

Nearly 40,000 people still live in camps set up in the aftermath of the earthquake, and the camps are getting more populated day by day even though they have no water, electricity or proper roads.

The international community donated billions of dollars but only a small amount of the money actually reached Haiti's most vulnerable.

"The money went straight back to the country of the contractors," says Mario Gousse from Haiti Support Group.

Today, the country still needs a relief campaign, and many Haitians have no place to call home except the makeshift camps.

TRT World'sAnelise Borges reports on the difficulties Haitians face. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us