POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Overweight and obesity crisis threatens Mexican children
In Mexico, seven out of 10 children between the ages of four and 16 are classified as overweight, and half of those as obese.
Overweight and obesity crisis threatens Mexican children
Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz poses for a picture with participants of an NFL-sponsored event promoting physical activity for kids, in Mexico City, November 18, 2016. (AP) / AP
October 12, 2017

The government in Mexico has launched a national strategy to increase awareness about food portion size and the benefits of physical activity to overcome the high-rate of obesity.

In Mexico, seven out of ten children between the ages of four and 16 are classified as overweight, and half of those as obese.

It's being called an epidemic, and one that has grown by 50 percent in the past two decades.

“Many children here eat very badly. All junk food. It's easy for children to put on weight, and very hard to lose it,” says Josefina, a Mexican citizen.

“Today our health industry demonises the obese, without providing proper education on how to avoid the problem,” says Lorena Aranda, a nutritionist.

Obesity worldwide is escalating and without urgent action to prevent and treat it, the annual medical bill for dealing with its consequences could reach $1.2 trillion by 2025, the World Obesity Federation said ahead of World Obesity Day on Wednesday.

TRT World’sAlasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us