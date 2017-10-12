TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey-US visa row affects tourists and nearby businesses
The United States and Turkey's suspension of visa services for each other has greater effects then just on diplomatic relations. Tourists, vacation agencies and local businesses that thrive off of embassy traffic are all experiencing its effects.
Turkey-US visa row affects tourists and nearby businesses
As a result of the suspension of visa services, the normally busy US consulates in Istanbul and Ankara and the smaller shops in their near vicinity. October 9, 2017. / AP
October 12, 2017

Along with creating diplomatic tensions between the two states, the United States' and Turkey's mutual suspension of visa services has disrupted the plans of thousands of Turkish tourists, students and business people. It's also caused a loss of vital income for some small businesses here in Istanbul.

The visa suspension came after Turkish authorities arrested a Turkish employee working at the American consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup.

In an interview with Haberturk on Thursday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said representatives from the two countries will come together in the forthcoming days and cooperate to resolve tensions.

On Wednesday, The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and according to a statement, expressed "profound concern" over the situation.

The phone call is the highest level of contact since the suspension of visa services by both countries over the weekend. 

TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury went to meet some of those affected by the suspension:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us