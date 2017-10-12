Turkey criticised Denmark on Wednesday because Copenhagen turned down a request to extradite an alleged collaborator of the nightclub attack in Istanbul on New Year’s eve. Denmark has released him without any charges.

The 42-year-old of Uzbek origin, Ibrohimjon Asparov, whom Turkey considers a suspect, allegedly collaborated with Abdulgadir Masharipov, the main suspect of nightclub attack.

“Danish authorities’ decision to reject Turkey’s extradition request and release of the suspect connected to the terror attacks that took place in Istanbul-Ortakoy on January 1, 2017, is a violation of the UN decisions related to countering Daesh, primarily United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2178 (2014),” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

Asparov was detained in Denmark's Southeastern Jutland province in July on Turkey's request to detain and extradite him. The request was turned down on Wednesday. Aasparov faces no charges and was released as his investigation is still ongoing, according to Danish police.

The Daesh suspect is accused of supplying weapons and ammunition to Masharipov.

At least 39 people, including a police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire on partygoers at the nightclub in Istanbul’s Ortakoy district in the early hours of January 1 this year.

On January 16, Masharipov was captured and arrested by police in Istanbul's Esenyurt district.

Four other suspects, including a man of Kyrgyz origin and three women, were also detained.

In a statement, the foreign ministry says, regarding UNSC resolution “Turkey has deported 5,217 foreigners” who were suspected “of being related to the conflict zones.”

“In the context of measures against foreign terrorist fighters and in accordance to relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, the Republic of Turkey has so far deported 5.217 foreigners who were suspected of being related to the conflict zones. As the result of ongoing operations, 8.447 Daesh, Al Nusra and Al Qaeda affiliated individuals, including 3.831 foreigners, have been detained and 2.946 Daesh, Al Nusra and Al Qaeda affiliated individuals are under arrest. As such, all parties should act with the same determination,” the statement said.