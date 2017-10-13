WORLD
4 MIN READ
European allies on edge as Trump lays out new Iran strategy
American officials say Trump will likely declare that the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is no longer in the national interest of the US, potentially complicating relations with European allies.
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak on tax reform inside a hangar at the Harrisburg International Airport on October 11, 2017 in Middletown, Pennsylvania, US. (Photo AFP) / AFP
October 13, 2017

President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iran in a speech Friday declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests, according to US officials and outside advisers to the administration.

Officials said Trump was expected to announce that he will not certify the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, complicating US relations with European allies.

He had certified it twice before but aides said he was reluctant to do so a third time.

"Iran complies with deal"

The step would not withdraw the United States from the deal but would give the US Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose the sanctions on Tehran that were suspended under an agreement that was negotiated by the United States and other world powers during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

International inspectors say Iran is in technical compliance with the accord, but Trump says Tehran is in violation of the spirit of the agreement and has done nothing to rein in its ballistic missile program or its financial and military support for Hezbollah and other extremist groups.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said the US approach toward Iran is to work with allies in the Middle East to contain Tehran's activities.

"We have footprints on the ground, naval and Air Force is there to just demonstrate our resolve, our friendship, and try to deter anything that any country out there may do," Kelly said.

A blow to EU-US relations ?

European allies are warning of a split with the United States on the issue.

This week, Trump has heard appeals from British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron for the United States to certify the deal for the sake of allied unity.

"It's imperative that Europe sticks together on this issue," German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told the RND German newspaper group.

"We also have to tell the Americans that their behavior on the Iran issue will drive us Europeans into a common position with Russia and China against the US."

Signed by the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China, the European Union andIran, the deal lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

Tehran's drive

Trump has called the accord "an embarrassment" and "the worst deal ever."

European officials have categorically ruled out renegotiating the deal, but have said they shareTrump's concerns over Iran's destabilising influence in the Middle East.

The threat of new action from Washington has prompted a public display of unity from the rival factions among Iran's rulers.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Thursday kept up a steady drumbeat of Trump administration criticism of Iran, saying Tehran is "mounting a ruthless drive to be the hegemonic power in the region."

In Tampa, Florida, the head of US Central Command said he was concerned about Iran's long-term activities in the region and he would continue to focus on protecting US troops, even as Iran has said US regional military bases would be at risk if further sanctions were passed.

"Iran is kind of a long-term destabilising actor in the region and so we remain concerned about their activities as well," US General Joseph Votel told reporters.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
