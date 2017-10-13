WORLD
South African court upholds ruling reinstating Zuma's corruption charges
President Zuma's back was against the wall when his appeal against a ruling fell through. He now faces possible prosecution for almost 800 corruption charges. Zuma said he was "disappointed" by the ruling.
South African president Jacob Zuma gestures as he hosts his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Robert Mugabe during the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission in Pretoria, South Africa October 3, 2017. REUTERS / Reuters
October 13, 2017

South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday upheld a ruling by the High Court that had reinstated corruption charges against President Jacob Zuma, piling further pressure on a head of state already facing several scandals.

Zuma was appealing against a High Court ruling in April 2016 that ordered a review of a decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to set aside hundreds of corruption charges against Zuma. 

That decision allowed Zuma to run for president in 2009.

Zuma "disappointed" by the ruling

Zuma said on Friday he was "disappointed" by the supreme appeals court decision to uphold the High Court's ruling to reinstate the corruption charges.

Zuma said he now expects the National Prosecuting Authority to consider representations on the case before making decision to prosecute him.

The statement did not spell out the representations.

SOURCE:Reuters
