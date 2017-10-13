CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Steven Seagal meets Philippines' Duterte, talks drug war
US-Russian (and Serbian) actor Steven Seagal meets Philippine President Duterte who has launched a brutal crackdown on drugs, resulting in thousands of deaths.
Steven Seagal meets Philippines' Duterte, talks drug war
President Rodrigo Duterte with visiting American actor Steven Seagal (L) gestures during his courtesy call in Manila, Philippines, October 12, 2017. / Reuters
October 13, 2017

US/Russian (and Serbian) actor Steven Seagal, famous for playing action roles like a vice squad detective in Above the Law, met Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte while on a location scouting trip in Manila.

Video footage released by government channel RTVM showed Seagal animatedly talking to Duterte.

Seagal, 65, was in the Philippines to look for a location for his upcoming movie which will be “about illegal drugs and other crimes,” a presidential palace statement said.

The statement said that Duterte told Seagal that “movies are a reflection of life” and “reiterated his strong stance against illegal drugs because it enslaves people to a form of synthetic chemical.”

Duterte has been involved in a deadly drug war since taking office last June, and on Wednesday ordered all drug operations be left to the drug enforcement agency, amid unprecedented scrutiny of police conduct in the brutal crackdown that has left thousands of Filipinos dead.

Earlier this week, Seagal said at a news conference in Manila that he didn’t think the Philippines was “a dangerous place.”

“It’s a place that’s up and coming with the new leadership,” the Philippine Star reported him as saying.

Duterte was nicknamed “The Punisher” due to his zero-tolerance of crime and drugs during the 22 years he was mayor of southern Davao City.

A former martial arts instructor, Seagal is famous for action hero roles in blockbuster movies in the 1990s, such as Under Siege and Hard To Kill.

He has also starred in a reality television series called Steven Seagal: Lawman, in which he carries out duties as a reserve deputy sheriff in Louisiana.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us