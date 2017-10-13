WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Haiti destined to be poor forever?
As the UN ends its 13-year peacekeeping mission in Haiti, it leaves behind a desperately poor country. But its failing education system is making the situation worse.
Is Haiti destined to be poor forever?
An unpaid child servant balances a sack of water bags for sale, on his head in the streets of Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. May 23, 2017 / AP
October 13, 2017

According to the World Bank, over more than 8) percent of Haitians live on less than $3 a day, making it one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere.

This is partly due to their history of coups and military interference in politics but the lack of education is also a major factor.

Haitian law sets a cap on public schooling fees at $16 a year, but the cost of a uniform, shoes and school supplies is simply beyond the reach of many parents.

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us