According to the World Bank, over more than 8) percent of Haitians live on less than $3 a day, making it one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere.

This is partly due to their history of coups and military interference in politics but the lack of education is also a major factor.

Haitian law sets a cap on public schooling fees at $16 a year, but the cost of a uniform, shoes and school supplies is simply beyond the reach of many parents.

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more.