At least six killed in northern Kenya school attack
Members of the Toposa tribal militia from South Sudan are believed to be responsible for the attack in the early hours of Saturday while students at Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School were asleep in their dormitories.
Kenya Red Cross said it had evacuated some of the injured by plane to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for emergency treatment. (Archive) / Reuters
October 14, 2017

Six people, including five students, were killed in an attack by suspected South Sudanese raiders on a boarding school in Lokichogio, in Kenya's far north, early Saturday, authorities said.

"Six people were killed in the attack, including students, and we have others injured," said Seif Matata, Turkana county's commissioner.

Matata said the incident occurred at around 3 am local time (00:00 GMT) while students at Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School were asleep in their dormitories.

Members of the Toposa tribal militia from South Sudan, 200 km to the north, are believed to be responsible for the attack with Matata alleging that a suspended student participated in the raid.

Kenya Red Cross said it had evacuated some of the injured by plane to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret for emergency treatment.

Turkana, an arid region bordering South Sudan, is awash with small arms and violent clashes between competing communities over resources and territory are common.

