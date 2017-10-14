A reconciliation deal signed by Hamas and Fatah this week not only aims to relieve a decade-long rift between the two Palestinian groups but has also revived hopes of a positive change in the lives of people living in the Gaza Strip.

The deal also includes handing over of Rafah crossing in the Gaza Strip to the unity government by November 1.

People who want to make it out of the border crossing or back in have been facing difficulties, as the crossing is regularly closed, sometimes at short notice.

But, after the reconciliation deal thousands of Palestinians now look forward to better times ahead.

One such person is Asraa Sherif, a student who wishes to pursue her higher studies in Turkey.

"We are hoping that the reconciliation agreement is a space to breathe and a chance to fulfill our dreams," says Sherif.

TRT World's Kerry Alexandra reports.