Citizens of Iran unify against Trump after terrorism accusations
Donald Trump's decision not to certify the Iran nuclear deal and accusations that Tehran supports terrorism have evoked national pride in Iran and unified its citizens against the US president.
A lone protestor demonstrates outside the White House wearing a Donald Trump mask in opposition to President Trump's announcement about the Iran nuclear deal and his policy towards Iran at the White House in Washington, on October 13, 2017. / Reuters
October 14, 2017

US President Donald Trump’s decision not to certify the Iran nuclear deal has drawn condemnation from analysts at home and abroad. 

In a major shift in US foreign policy, Trump said on Friday he might ultimately terminate the 2015 agreement that lifted sanctions in return for Tehran rolling back technologies with nuclear bomb-making potential.

His accusations that Tehran supports terrorism has evoked national pride and unified Iran's citizens against Trump. 

"Who the hell is Trump to threaten Iran and Iranians?" says housewife Minou Khosravani, 37, a mother of two in the central city of Yazd.

