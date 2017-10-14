US President Donald Trump’s decision not to certify the Iran nuclear deal has drawn condemnation from analysts at home and abroad.

In a major shift in US foreign policy, Trump said on Friday he might ultimately terminate the 2015 agreement that lifted sanctions in return for Tehran rolling back technologies with nuclear bomb-making potential.

His accusations that Tehran supports terrorism has evoked national pride and unified Iran's citizens against Trump.

"Who the hell is Trump to threaten Iran and Iranians?" says housewife Minou Khosravani, 37, a mother of two in the central city of Yazd.

TRT World's Staci Bivens has the story.