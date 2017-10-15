The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled producer Harvey Weinstein on Saturday, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades.

The academy said in a statement that its board of governors "voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy."

A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment.

The expulsion from the film industry's most prestigious organisation follows allegations reported by The New York Times and The New Yorker from a number of women that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them in incidents dating back to the 1980s.

TRT World's Frances Read reports from Los Angeles.

Weinstein denies

Weinstein, 65, has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

In announcing the decision to expel Weinstein, the academy said it was also telegraphing a broader message.

"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues, but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over," the academy said.

"What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society," it said.

"The board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

The move has already shaken the social media.

Some people asked for other alleged sexual predators to be expelled from the academy as well.