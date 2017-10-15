WORLD
2 MIN READ
China issues a 'dos and don’ts' booklet for tourists in Singapore
The Chinese embassy in Singapore issued the booklet as a part of efforts to improve the image of Chinese tourists abroad after their bad behaviour has made international headlines.
Chinese tourists arrive at the lobby of Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa casino in Singapore on April 29, 2013. (Reuters/File)
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

Chinese tourists have developed an unflattering reputation in some countries.

Last week, seven Chinese tourists were fined $16,000 US dollars for chasing Tibetan antelopes with four-wheel drives inside a national reserve in Tibet.

Pictures and video footage of the endangered animals, forwarded by netizens, triggered public anger.

The Chinese government has been long trying to improve the image of Chinese tourists after incidents abroad made international headlines.

Three years ago, China's State Tourism Bureau created a blacklist that seeks to ban known trouble-makers from heading overseas for up to ten years.

Sandy Huang finds out how a small booklet could guide tourists to Singapore on the "dos and dont's" while visiting the country. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
