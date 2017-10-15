TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US officials arrive in Ankara for talks as US Ambassador causes concern
The visit comes just days after the US Ambassador John Bass' comments on Daesh which some officials in Ankara saw as a veiled threat.
US officials arrive in Ankara for talks as US Ambassador causes concern
People wait in front of the visa application office entrance of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 9, 2017. (File photo) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

Diplomatic officials from the United States are visiting Ankara this Sunday to discuss the recent deterioration of relations with Turkey. 

The visit from officials of the US Department of State came just days after US Ambassador John Bass remarks on Daesh at a recent press conference in Turkey.

"Fortunately, this country has not experienced any significant attacks by Daesh in nine-and-a-half months," Bass said on Wednesday of the success of US-Turkey security cooperation with Daesh. "The absence of attacks is not a result of Daesh deciding it no longer wanted to try to conduct attacks in Turkey. It’s a result of Daesh no longer being able to conduct these kinds of attacks.”

In Turkey, some officials in Ankara saw his remarks as a veiled threat. Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said that the outgoing ambassador must explain what he meant by those words.

They said the ambassador’s comments suggest Turkey would face terrorist attacks from Daesh if the US was to end its campaign against the terror group.

Tension has remained high between the two countries following the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul. 

Turkey accuses him of links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, or FETO.

Following the arrest, both Washington and Ankara have suspended all non-immigrant visa services for travel between the two countries.

These talks may help that happen quicker but as TRT World’sHasan Abdullah reports there are other major tensions between Turkey and the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us