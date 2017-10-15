WORLD
2 MIN READ
Jeenbekov set to win Kyrgyz presidential election
Initial results placed former Kyrgyz premier Sooronbai Jeenbekov ahead in the presidential poll at 55 percent, while his main opponent oil tycoon Omurbek Babanov lagged behind at 34 percent.
Jeenbekov set to win Kyrgyz presidential election
Presidential candidate Sooronbai Jeenbekov casts his ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on October 15, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

Former Kyrgyzstan prime minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov appeared set for a surprise outright victory in Sunday's presidential election, preliminary results showed.

According to data published by the central election commission - which was being updated in real time - Jeenbekov had secured about 55 percent of the vote based on 1.6 million ballots counted.

The commission has not announced the final turnout figure. By 17:00 local time, three hours before the polls closed, about 1.2 million voters out of the total of 3 million had cast their ballots.

His main opponent, oil tycoon Omurbek Babanov, was well behind with 34 percent, according to the same preliminary data.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens has more.

Citing pre-election polls, observers had expected none of the candidates to clear the 50 percent threshold for outright victory, with Jeenbekov and Babanov then competing in a runoff.

Both men are seen as pro-Russian, looking on Russia - where hundreds of thousands of Kyrgyz migrant labourers work - as a strategic partner.

Babanov's campaign office, which had earlier in the day complained about attacks on its staff and supporters, declined to comment on the preliminary figures.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us