TÜRKİYE
Turkey's security council proposes to extend state of emergency for 90 days
Tukey's National Security Council (MGK) also emphasized the importance of Iraq's territorial integrity and recommended that Turkish airspace be closed to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq.
Chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the council also reiterated Turkey’s support for Iraq’s territorial integrity. AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2017

A meeting of Turkey's National Security Council (MGK) on Monday proposed a 90-day extension of the state of emergency to better enable the fight against terror groups, including the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO), Daesh and PKK, the council said in a statement.

Turkey also backed Baghdad’s operation in Kirkuk while recommending that Turkish airspace be closed to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, the statement released following the meeting added.

Referring to the meeting of Turkey’s senior military and political figures, the statement said: “Our sensitivity and anticipation of the central Iraqi administration’s operation in Kirkuk… and the aim to establish the city according to its historical depth has been particularly emphasised.”

The council called for the federal government in Baghdad to take control of the Ibrahim Khalil border crossing, also known as the Habur crossing, between Turkey and the KRG. 

It also proposed closing Turkish airspace for flights heading to or departing from the KRG.

The referendum held by the KRG in northern Iraq in September, deemed illegal by the Iraqi government, as well as the necessary precautions that need to be taken in its aftermath, were also discussed at the meeting.

"Turkey's sensitivity and expectation regarding the central Iraqi government's operation for the re-institution of Kirkuk's demographic structure, which has recently been degenerating, in line with the city's historical heritage, has been highlighted once again," the statement said.

Last month, the KRG held a referendum across northern Iraq, including in disputed areas under the occupation of its forces, that resulted in a vote for independence from Baghdad. 

The vote was opposed by Baghdad as well as neighbours Turkey and Iran. 

The US also opposed the referendum, saying it would distract from the fight against Daesh.

Israel was the only country in the Middle East to support the referendum. 

SOURCE:AA
