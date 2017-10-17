US forces killed dozens of Daesh militants in a strike on Monday on two training camps in central Yemen, the Pentagon said.

The camps in Al Bayda province were being used to train new militants using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Daesh has used ungoverned areas in Yemen to plot, direct, instigate, resource and recruit for attacks against America and its allies around the world, it said.

This is the first time security sources loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government have announced raids against Daesh footholds.

Daesh and another militant group Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) have taken advantage of a conflict between the government and Shia Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa, to bolster their presence across much of the south.