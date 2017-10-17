WORLD
2 MIN READ
US strike on Daesh camps in Yemen kills dozens
Witnesses say villagers are prevented by tribal leaders from approaching the area and retrieving the dead and wounded for fear of additional strikes.
US strike on Daesh camps in Yemen kills dozens
The US is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen, but previous known strikes have exclusively targeted Al-Qaeda. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

US forces killed dozens of Daesh militants in a strike on Monday on two training camps in central Yemen, the Pentagon said.

The camps in Al Bayda province were being used to train new militants using AK-47s, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, the Pentagon said in a statement. 

Daesh has used ungoverned areas in Yemen to plot, direct, instigate, resource and recruit for attacks against America and its allies around the world, it said.

This is the first time security sources loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government have announced raids against Daesh footholds.

Daesh and another militant group Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) have taken advantage of a conflict between the government and Shia Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa, to bolster their presence across much of the south.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us