Over five million Syrians have been displaced by war.

While many have fled, many more remain at camps setup inside the country.

Conflict and violence in Syria mean that many are not able to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the festival at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

But children caught in the conflict were not forgotten, as hundreds of little ones received gifts from Turkey.

TRT World sent Alican Ayanlar reports from Idlib.