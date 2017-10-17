TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey’s President Erdogan to attend new global forum in Istanbul
A new Turkish event aims to create a “Davos” at the intersection of politics and the media.
Turkey’s President Erdogan to attend new global forum in Istanbul
Former Somali President Sharif Sheik Ahmed (L) watches on during Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's (CL) visit to Somalia in 2011, during the height of the country's famine bringing much needed international attention to the crisis, further cementing the relations between the two countries. File Photo (2011) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday is scheduled to attend an event marking Turkey’s involvement in the field of international media.

The conference, organised by Turkey’s public broadcaster TRT World, will take place at the Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus Hotel between October 18-19 in Istanbul, Turkey.

TRT World ’s Director General Ibrahim Eren described The TRT Forum as “the Davos of politics and media,” and emphasised his aim of “contributing to Turkey’s mission to produce resolutions for global problems."

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre and Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses on Wednesday morning, with the recent bomb attacks in Mogadishu no doubt high on the agenda.

The Turkish Red Crescent was among the first responders on site, underscoring the close ties between the two countries.

The event’s theme is “Inspiring Change in an Age of Uncertainty."

Planned sessions will focus on the Gulf crisis, terrorism, Syria, Turkey’s foreign and domestic policies, emerging threats in the Middle East, the rise of the far-right, xenophobia, Islamophobia and digital influencers.

Other speakers scheduled to attend include former Spanish premier Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, former Minister of State in the United Kingdom and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, and Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Over 400 guests, including scholars, politicians, journalists, NGO representatives, and other members of civil society have indicated they will attend the inaugural forum.

Conference organisers say they aim to "inspire a new perspective that places humans at the centre of the story, bring unspoken issues to the forefront of the international agenda and to focus on the responsibility of the media in a fast-changing world."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us