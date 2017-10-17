Seven miners were killed and another was missing after part of a coal mine in Turkey's southeastern province of Sirnak collapsed on Tuesday, government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said.

According to local sources on the scene, two workers were also injured and search and rescue teams were looking for the missing worker who was trapped at the site.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, AFAD and health teams were dispatched to the area.

Turkey's energy ministry said the coal mine was unlicensed and had been operating illegally.

"The activities of the mining field in Sirnak where the accident took place were stopped by the General Directorate of Mining Affairs in 2013 because it carried operational and security risks," the energy ministry said.