Disgraced Hollywood producer Weinstein faces more trouble
Harvey Weinstein resigns from the board of The Weinstein Company in the wake of sexual abuse allegations while his company's sponsor — Toyota's Lexus — says it is reviewing the partnership.
After being pushed out by the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Harvey Weinstein now faces the prospect of being kicked out by the Producers Guild of America. AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company on Tuesday, as he faces allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

In a statement, the board said it also ratified its October 8 decision to fire Weinstein as chief executive of the movie and television company he co-founded with his brother.

A source close to Weinstein confirmed that he had resigned from the board and had no further comment. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The company is now trying to chart a future without Weinstein, the aggressive dealmaker with a knack for managing Hollywood talent, money and egos.

On Monday, it said it was in talks to sell the bulk of its assets to private equity firm Colony Capital.

One of Hollywood’s most influential forces since launching in October 2005, The Weinstein Company has produced and distributed films including The King's Speech and Silver Linings Playbook.

A fresh blow

Toyota Motor's Lexus unit announced on Tuesday it is evaluating its partnership with The Weinstein Company.

Lexus, Toyota's luxury brand, is a sponsor of reality TV show Project Runway, which has been produced by Weinstein's firm.

"Lexus does not condone any acts of sexual harassment, assault or discrimination. In light of recent allegations involving Harvey Weinstein, we are currently evaluating our partnership with The Weinstein Company, but have nothing to announce at this time," Lexus said in a statement.

Weinstein's films have received more than 300 Oscar nominations and 81 statuettes, but he was expelled last week from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

As the Weinstein harassment allegations reverberate in Hollywood and beyond, thousands of women have taken to social media in response to an appeal by actress Alyssa Milano to respond "me too" if they have been sexually assaulted or harassed.

