BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns over harassment allegations
Amazon last week suspended Price, the head of its entertainment division in the wake of sexual harassment accusations from a TV producer.
Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns over harassment allegations
oy Price, Director of Amazon Studios, poses during Amazon's premiere screening of the TV series "Transparent" at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, California, US on September 15, 2014 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price has resigned, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday, following allegations that he harassed a producer and took no action when an actress told him she was sexually assaulted by producer Harvey Weinstein.

Price went on a leave of absence last week and Albert Cheng, the studio's chief operating officer, remains interim head of the division, the spokeswoman said.

Price did not return requests for comment.

Many women have shared their experiences of mistreatment on social media using the hashtag #MeToo, in the wake of allegations of harassment against Weinstein in explosive reports this month by The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The Hollywood Reporter last week reported an allegation by Isa Hackett, a producer on one of Amazon.com Inc’s shows, that Price had lewdly propositioned her in 2015.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for Hackett confirmed the allegations.

"I'm pleased Amazon is taking steps to address the issues," Hackett said in a statement on Tuesday. "An important conversation has begun about the need to create a culture in our industry which values respect and decency and rejects the abuse of power and dehumanising treatment of others."

The accusations against Price represented a rare scandal for the online retailer.

"This is a necessary move because of the sexual harassment allegation, but I think it’s a convenient excuse to replace him," said Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities.

Amazon fared poorly for its original TV shows at last month's Primetime Emmy Awards. 

Pachter said the company has appealed to elite, liberal tastes with its original TV lineup but has lacked "content that has mass appeal."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us