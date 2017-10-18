WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU calls on Israel to stop plans for new West Bank settlements
"The European Union has requested clarifications from Israeli authorities and conveyed the expectation that they reconsider these decisions, which are detrimental to ongoing efforts towards meaningful peace talks."
EU calls on Israel to stop plans for new West Bank settlements
This file photo taken on October 09, 2017 shows the Israeli settlement of Abraham Avino surrounded by Palestinian houses (top) and a cemetary (bottom) in the divided city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied Wets Bank. (Archive) / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

Israel must halt new building plans for settler homes in the West Bank, the European Union's foreign service said in a statement on Wednesday, warning that such settlements threatened any future peace deal with the Palestinians. 

"The European Union has requested clarifications from Israeli authorities and conveyed the expectation that they reconsider these decisions, which are detrimental to on-going efforts towards meaningful peace talks," the statement said. 

"All settlement activity is illegal under international law, and it undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace." 

The EU maintains that the lands Israel has "occupied" since the 1967 Middle East war – including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights – are not part of the internationally recognised borders of Israel.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us